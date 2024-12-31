ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Short Interest Up 16.7% in December

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASMIY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of ASM International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASM International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on ASM International in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $561.00 target price on the stock.

ASM International Stock Performance

Shares of ASM International stock opened at $580.00 on Tuesday. ASM International has a 52 week low of $465.65 and a 52 week high of $813.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $555.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $632.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 1.61.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.23). ASM International had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $855.69 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that ASM International will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company’s products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

