ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Short Interest Up 7.2% in December

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the November 30th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.83.

ASML Price Performance

ASML opened at $696.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $694.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $825.55. The company has a market capitalization of $273.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. ASML has a 12-month low of $645.45 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.56. ASML had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 47.61%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were issued a $1.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,654,921,000 after purchasing an additional 31,879 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,226,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,855,624,000 after buying an additional 70,776 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in ASML by 37.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,757,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,464,061,000 after buying an additional 474,653 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in ASML by 4,379.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 889,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $910,102,000 after acquiring an additional 870,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ASML by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 817,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $836,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

