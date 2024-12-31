ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Short Interest Update

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,950,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the November 30th total of 6,450,000 shares. Approximately 12.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASP Isotopes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in ASP Isotopes during the second quarter valued at about $381,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of ASP Isotopes by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 195,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 42,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ASP Isotopes by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on ASP Isotopes in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of ASP Isotopes in a report on Friday, October 18th.

ASP Isotopes Stock Performance

Shares of ASPI traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.28. The stock had a trading volume of 756,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,758. The company has a market cap of $305.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 3.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.93. ASP Isotopes has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

