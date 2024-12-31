Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.36, but opened at $34.26. Associated Capital Group shares last traded at $34.26, with a volume of 184 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Associated Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AC

Associated Capital Group Stock Performance

Associated Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $727.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.05 and its 200 day moving average is $34.53.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Associated Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 11,616.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Associated Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 8.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.