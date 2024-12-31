Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 432,700 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the November 30th total of 401,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,442.3 days.
Assura Stock Performance
ARSSF stock opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52. Assura has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $0.54.
About Assura
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Assura
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.