ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 473,900 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the November 30th total of 438,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 41.2 days.

ATCO Stock Down 0.7 %

ATCO stock opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.77. ATCO has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $36.10.

Get ATCO alerts:

ATCO Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.3561 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. ATCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.