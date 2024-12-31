Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Short Interest Up 21.8% in December

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the November 30th total of 2,610,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.9 days.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Atea Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.36. 118,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,146. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $283.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.48.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.13. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger sold 359,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $1,024,877.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 451,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,906.45. The trade was a 44.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVIR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 26,627 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 125,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 15,911 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 594,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 211,428 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,141,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $603,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antiviral therapeutics for patients with viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

