Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Short Interest Up 21.8% in December

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the November 30th total of 2,610,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.9 days.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Atea Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.36. 118,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,146. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $283.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.48.
Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.13. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVIR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 26,627 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 125,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 15,911 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 594,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 211,428 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,141,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $603,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.
About Atea Pharmaceuticals
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antiviral therapeutics for patients with viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
