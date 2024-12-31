Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Atlanticus Price Performance

ATLCP stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.97. 8,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,328. Atlanticus has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $24.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.07.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Atlanticus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st were paid a $0.4766 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.