Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,962,917.56 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total transaction of $1,962,917.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,917.56. This trade represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.45, for a total transaction of $2,030,316.60.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.25, for a total transaction of $2,028,727.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.22, for a total transaction of $2,028,488.56.

On Monday, December 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.13, for a total transaction of $2,210,577.24.

On Thursday, December 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.20, for a total transaction of $2,211,133.60.

On Thursday, December 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.79, for a total transaction of $2,215,822.92.

On Friday, November 29th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.32, for a total transaction of $2,100,815.36.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.73, for a total transaction of $2,080,230.04.

On Monday, November 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,082.12.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.33, for a total transaction of $1,782,974.84.

Atlassian Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $247.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $287.97. The company has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a PE ratio of -162.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.96 and a 200-day moving average of $194.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.35% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth $606,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,588,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 590.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 37,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after buying an additional 31,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 322.9% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 321,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,016,000 after buying an additional 245,286 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TEAM. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $216.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.00.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

