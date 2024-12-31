Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR) versus CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Head to Head Analysis

Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) and CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atyr PHARMA and CG Oncology”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atyr PHARMA $235,000.00 1,253.77 -$50.39 million ($0.94) -3.73 CG Oncology $684,000.00 3,168.25 -$48.61 million N/A N/A

CG Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than Atyr PHARMA.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atyr PHARMA N/A -79.44% -59.16% CG Oncology -10,642.98% -18.97% -15.36%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Atyr PHARMA and CG Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

61.7% of Atyr PHARMA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of CG Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Atyr PHARMA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Atyr PHARMA and CG Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atyr PHARMA 0 0 4 0 3.00 CG Oncology 0 0 8 1 3.11

Atyr PHARMA presently has a consensus price target of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 448.43%. CG Oncology has a consensus price target of $63.88, suggesting a potential upside of 124.12%. Given Atyr PHARMA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atyr PHARMA is more favorable than CG Oncology.

Summary

CG Oncology beats Atyr PHARMA on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atyr PHARMA

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD. The company is developing ATYR0101, a fusion protein derived from a domain of aspartyl-tRNA synthetase that is in preclinical development for the treatment of fibrosis; and ATYR0750, a domain of alanyl-tRNA synthetase for the treatment of liver disorders. It has collaboration and license agreement with Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of efzofitimod for ILDs in Japan. aTyr Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About CG Oncology

CG Oncology, Inc., an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients. It also develops PIVOT-006, a cretostimogene monotherapy for intermediate-risk NMIBC following transurethral resection of the bladder tumor; and CORE-008 for treating patients with high-risk NMIBC, including BCG-exposed and BCG-naïve NMIBC patients. CG Oncology, Inc. was formerly known as Cold Genesys, Inc. and changed its name to CG Oncology, Inc. in June 2020. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Irvine, California.

