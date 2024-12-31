Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Executes Loan Amendment and Note Extension

Augusta Gold Corp. filed an 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 27, 2024, highlighting recent financial transactions. On this date, the Nevada corporation executed Amendment Number Three to its amended and restated secured promissory note issued to Augusta Investments Inc. The amended note, initially issued on September 13, 2022, has undergone several amendments, with the latest amendment involving an additional $250,000 loan from Augusta Investments Inc. on December 19, 2024.

This loan, referred to as the Additional Loan, has been integrated into the principal amount of the Amended and Restated Note. Amendment Number Three also eliminated the Disinterested Shareholder Approval Requirement, previously stated in Amendment Number Two, which stated that certain interest payable needed approval from the Company’s disinterested shareholders. The latest amendment did not make any other changes to the terms and conditions outlined in previous reports filed by Augusta Gold.

Furthermore, on the same day, Augusta Gold executed Amendment Number One to extend the maturity date of an unsecured promissory note issued to Donald Taylor to June 30, 2025. This extension was the primary modification made through DT Amendment Number One, which did not alter any other significant terms and conditions of the DT Note.

The 8-K filing notably falls under Item 2.03, representing the creation of a direct financial obligation or off-balance sheet arrangement of the registrant. Additionally, both amendments were documented as exhibits with the 8-K filing, with further details filed as part of this report. The progress and updates pertaining to these financial agreements underscore Augusta Gold’s ongoing financial strategies and commitment to advancing its operations.

For further information and a comprehensive overview of the amendments, interested parties are advised to refer to the exhibits listed in the 8-K filing by Augusta Gold Corp.

Augusta Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. It holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project consists of 734 unpatented lode mining claims and mill site claims, and 87 patented mining claims located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project comprises 123 unpatented Bureau of Land Management (BLM) placer and lode mining claims, and six patented placer mining claims covering approximately 2,333 acres located in Nye County, Nevada.

