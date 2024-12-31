Aukett Swanke Group (LON:AUK) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Aukett Swanke Group Plc (LON:AUK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.52 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.64 ($0.02). Aukett Swanke Group shares last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02), with a volume of 4,910 shares trading hands.
Aukett Swanke Group Trading Down 9.4 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of £4.95 million, a PE ratio of -155.00 and a beta of 0.33.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Nicholas Nick Clark sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total value of £40,000 ($50,188.21). 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Aukett Swanke Group
Aukett Swanke Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated professional design services in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers architectural design services, including master planning, interior design, and fit-out capability; and executive architectural delivery services under the Veretec brand.
