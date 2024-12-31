Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,766,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 187.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 219,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 143,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,945,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,587,000 after purchasing an additional 64,949 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 301,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 130,204 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 209.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 58,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 39,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Jeffrey Allen Bailey sold 4,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $38,415.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,356 shares in the company, valued at $112,591.08. This represents a 25.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.60. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -61.13 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.05.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

