Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Shares Up 5% – Time to Buy?

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) rose 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.32. Approximately 204,897 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,488,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AUTL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $7.60 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Autolus Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $596.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.69.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 2,659.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 15,293 shares during the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 63.8% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 14,959 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

