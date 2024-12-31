Avior Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,776 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $1,000,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,864,290.60. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $221.30 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $144.05 and a one year high of $233.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.89.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.00.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

