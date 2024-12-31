Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Short Interest Update

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the November 30th total of 41,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aware in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Aware alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AWRE

Institutional Trading of Aware

Aware Trading Up 14.9 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aware in the third quarter worth $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aware by 28.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 37,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aware by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aware stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 195,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,168. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90. The company has a market cap of $39.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.77. Aware has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $2.97.

Aware Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.