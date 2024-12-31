Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Short Interest Update

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the November 30th total of 41,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aware in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of Aware stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 195,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,168. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90. The company has a market cap of $39.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.77. Aware has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $2.97.
Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.
