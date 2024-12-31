Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and traded as high as $1.66. Aware shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 94,048 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aware in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWRE. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aware during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aware by 28.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 37,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aware by 3.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.

