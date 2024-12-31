Ayala Co. (AYALY) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 14th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Monday, January 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

Ayala Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AYALY opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02. Ayala has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $70.00.

About Ayala

Ayala Corporation engages in the real estate and hotel businesses in the Philippines, Europe, Asia, and the United States. It develops, constructs, leases, and sells residential and commercial lots, as well as develops and sells leisure properties; manages land bank; operates hotels, cinema, and theaters; and provides construction and property management services.

