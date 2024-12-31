Ayala Co. (AYALY) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 14th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Monday, January 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.
Ayala Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AYALY opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02. Ayala has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $70.00.
About Ayala
