Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Down 1.8% – Should You Sell?

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) was down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 87,544 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,912,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AZUL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Azul from $3.60 to $3.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Azul from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Azul to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.70 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.46.

Get Azul alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Azul

Azul Trading Down 0.7 %

Institutional Trading of Azul

The stock has a market capitalization of $703.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Azul by 106.3% during the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,454,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Azul by 2,466.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 598,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 575,344 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Azul by 13,831.7% during the second quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 292,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 290,465 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $614,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Azul by 205.3% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 201,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 135,365 shares in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Azul

(Get Free Report)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.