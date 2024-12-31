Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:BDGI)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 31st,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Trading Down 2.4 %
TSE BDGI opened at C$35.54 on Tuesday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52 week low of C$34.85 and a 52 week high of C$51.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$38.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.14.
Insider Activity
In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Director Stephanie Cuskley acquired 1,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$38.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,971.20. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
About Badger Infrastructure Solutions
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.
