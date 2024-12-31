BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Short Interest Update

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 798,100 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the November 30th total of 683,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

BAE Systems Stock Performance

BAESF opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average is $16.60. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $18.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BAE Systems stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

