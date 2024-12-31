Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Short Interest Update

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,398,200 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the November 30th total of 1,945,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23,982.0 days.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Stock Performance
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena stock remained flat at $6.07 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average of $5.52. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $6.50.
About Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
