Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Short Interest Update

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,398,200 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the November 30th total of 1,945,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23,982.0 days.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Stock Performance

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena stock remained flat at $6.07 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average of $5.52. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

About Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. provides retail and commercial banking services in Italy. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Wealth Management, and Large Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers funding and lending services, insurance products, financial advisory, and electronic payment services; financial and non-financial services; wealth management and financial planning services; consultancy services, such as tax planning, real estate, art, and legal advisory; fiduciary and trust services; and digital banking services.

