Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.96 and traded as low as $3.84. Banco Santander (Brasil) shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 327,306 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BSBR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0714 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSBR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,137,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 375,364 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 44.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,099,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after buying an additional 335,915 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 8.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 409,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 32,238 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 378,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 196,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 179,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 54,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

