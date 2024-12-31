Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $70.53 and traded as high as $77.31. Bank of New York Mellon shares last traded at $77.11, with a volume of 1,891,046 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.53. The company has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.44%. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 40.87%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,843.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 157,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,040,583.85. This trade represents a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $1,907,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. This represents a 24.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BK. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 586.4% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

