Barclays PLC Buys 68,481 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 342.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,481 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 79.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 322,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 142,377 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 62.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 16,917 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the second quarter worth about $685,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 11.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 253,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 26,676 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 24.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 525,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 104,829 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on GDOT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $561.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

In other news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 135,123 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $1,478,245.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,292,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,843,100.72. The trade was a 2.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

