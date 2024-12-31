Barclays PLC Decreases Stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) by 54.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,201 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 31.7% in the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 253.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.92. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $6.29.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WOOF. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

