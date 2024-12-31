Barclays PLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 155.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,120 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,693 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Berry were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry by 48.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 126,175 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Berry in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,636,000. Meros Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Berry by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 1,326,707 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after buying an additional 167,718 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Berry by 8.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 306,951 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 22,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the second quarter valued at $1,736,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Berry from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of BRY stock opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Berry Co. has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The stock has a market cap of $310.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.67.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.67 million. Berry had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

