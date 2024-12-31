Barclays PLC Has $950,000 Holdings in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 325.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,243 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vitesse Energy were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Vitesse Energy by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 910,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,587,000 after acquiring an additional 144,166 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Vitesse Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 388,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Vitesse Energy by 267.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 285,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 207,831 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after buying an additional 119,861 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vitesse Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Vitesse Energy stock opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $738.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.63 and a 52-week high of $28.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.27.

Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 143.84%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upgraded Vitesse Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

