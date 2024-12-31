Barclays PLC Purchases 101,201 Shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) by 304.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,201 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Stagwell were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stagwell by 37.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 40,439 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Stagwell by 40.3% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 22,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Stagwell by 4.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 207,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Stagwell by 59.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STGW opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. Stagwell Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STGW shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stagwell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

