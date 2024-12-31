Barclays PLC Raises Position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,182 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 23,066.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AXGN stock opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $725.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.53 and a beta of 1.06. AxoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $17.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

