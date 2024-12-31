Bay Capital (LON:BAY) Stock Price Down 10.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Bay Capital Plc (LON:BAY – Get Free Report) dropped 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.55 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.75 ($0.11). Approximately 461,923 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 633% from the average daily volume of 63,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.12).
The stock has a market capitalization of £6.23 million, a PE ratio of -445.00 and a beta of -0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.05.
Bay Capital Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to seek investment and acquisition opportunities in the industrial, construction and business services, and software and technology sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.
