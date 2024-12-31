Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Short Interest Update

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the November 30th total of 1,660,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 309,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BZH shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zelman & Associates reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Beazer Homes USA

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

In related news, CFO David I. Goldberg sold 6,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $194,187.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,199,988.24. This trade represents a 4.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 6.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,132,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,035,000 after purchasing an additional 45,553 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 52.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 545,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,656,000 after buying an additional 188,084 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 491,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,789,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 27.8% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 459,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after buying an additional 99,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 89.1% during the third quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 368,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,577,000 after buying an additional 173,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

NYSE BZH opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Beazer Homes USA has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $853.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.19.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.34. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $806.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.