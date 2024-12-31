Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 93.44 ($1.17) and traded as high as GBX 95.40 ($1.20). Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at GBX 92.80 ($1.16), with a volume of 139,900 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BEG. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.88) target price on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 148 ($1.86) to GBX 150 ($1.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of £151.60 million, a PE ratio of 9,569.60, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 93.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 97.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.79.

In other news, insider Graham McInnes sold 137,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.15), for a total transaction of £126,224 ($158,373.90). Company insiders own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.

