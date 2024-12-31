Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 12,144 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 12,065 shares.The stock last traded at $90.99 and had previously closed at $92.26.

Bel Fuse Stock Down 1.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 5.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 4,248.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after buying an additional 66,027 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 9.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 12.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the second quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 278.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. 6.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.