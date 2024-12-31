Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 12,144 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 12,065 shares.The stock last traded at $90.99 and had previously closed at $92.26.
Bel Fuse Stock Down 1.4 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.25.
Bel Fuse Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 5.81%.
Bel Fuse Company Profile
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.
