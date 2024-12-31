Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) Declares GBX 22.60 Dividend

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 18th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 22.60 ($0.28) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Big Yellow Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON BYG opened at GBX 961 ($12.06) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,088.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,178.21. Big Yellow Group has a 52 week low of GBX 938 ($11.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,344 ($16.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of £1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 762.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK’s brand leader in self storage.Our diverse customer base, strong brand and location of our 109 stores helps us deliver a resilient performance.We are committed to innovation in customer engagement, harnessing technology and investing in the development of our store teams. This dedication puts exceptional customer service at the heart of what we do, whilst ensuring we continue to operate a sustainable business.

