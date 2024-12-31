Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 211 shares.The stock last traded at $1,270.00 and had previously closed at $1,241.90.

Biglari Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,051.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $949.63.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

