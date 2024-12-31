BioSolar (OTCMKTS:BSRC) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

BioSolar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSRC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. BioSolar shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 1,815,559 shares changing hands.

BioSolar Trading Down 12.2 %

BioSolar Company Profile

Get Free Report

BioSolar, Inc engages in developing clean energy technologies and materials for storing electrical energy produced by photovoltaic solar modules. It offers BioBacksheet, a green back sheet for photovoltaic solar modules. The company focuses on developing silicon alloy-based anode materials for lithium-ion batteries.

