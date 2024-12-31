Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.29, but opened at $23.94. Bitdeer Technologies Group shares last traded at $22.87, with a volume of 1,694,112 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 281.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 182,110 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 901.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 410,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 369,363 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,872,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.