Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF) Director Brian Howlett Purchases 6,000 Shares

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) Director Brian Howlett acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.19 per share, with a total value of C$13,140.00.

Brian Howlett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 19th, Brian Howlett sold 30,000 shares of Bitfarms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.44, for a total value of C$73,200.00.

Bitfarms Stock Performance

Shares of BITF opened at C$2.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Bitfarms Ltd. has a one year low of C$2.12 and a one year high of C$5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Bitfarms from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

