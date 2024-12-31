Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Short Interest Update

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 613,200 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the November 30th total of 657,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. Blackbaud has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $88.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.41.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.74 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $66,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,039,312.95. This trade represents a 0.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 3,100 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $260,338.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,257.54. This trade represents a 11.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,923 shares of company stock worth $3,737,450 over the last ninety days. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Blackbaud by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 0.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Blackbaud by 6.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Blackbaud by 2,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLKB. Baird R W downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Blackbaud from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Blackbaud from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

