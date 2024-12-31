Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Short Interest Up 24.1% in December

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the November 30th total of 11,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blackboxstocks stock. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Blackboxstocks at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLBX opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.25. Blackboxstocks has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $4.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56.

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. The company offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. Blackboxstocks Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

