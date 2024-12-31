BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the November 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE BKN opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average is $12.26. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $13.16.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year with Large Buyback Announcements
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Joby Aviation: A Small-Cap Stock on the Rise
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.