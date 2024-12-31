BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the November 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BKN opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average is $12.26. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $13.16.

Get BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust alerts:

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 21,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.