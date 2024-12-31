Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.45.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BE. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. HSBC downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,152,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,733 shares during the period. JAT Capital Mgmt LP grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 2,198,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after buying an additional 733,363 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 1,160,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,203,000 after buying an additional 462,581 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $5,602,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at $3,762,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE BE opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 3.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.36.
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
