bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Barclays

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $2.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 408.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLUE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLUE

bluebird bio Stock Down 10.5 %

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.14. bluebird bio has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $38.40.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($8.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($8.00) by ($0.40). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 565.74% and a negative return on equity of 322.46%. The business had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 million. Analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 152.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 122,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 74,185 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 237,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 77,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in bluebird bio by 273.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 252,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 184,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

(Get Free Report)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.