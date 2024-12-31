BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Short Interest Update

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,900 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the November 30th total of 235,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

BOK Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $107.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.83. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $77.86 and a 1 year high of $121.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $888.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.43 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at BOK Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.36%.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.83, for a total transaction of $235,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,061.47. The trade was a 4.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 24.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 126,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 14.3% in the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BOKF. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on BOK Financial

About BOK Financial

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.