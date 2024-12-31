BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Short Interest Up 9.7% in December

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the November 30th total of 8,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.07.

BorgWarner Trading Down 1.7 %

BWA opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.46. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $38.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 20,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $704,248.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 206,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,094,897.32. This trade represents a 9.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,700 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $197,334.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,096.80. This represents a 13.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 222,010 shares of company stock worth $7,678,076. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 21,752.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,646,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,685 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 361.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,450,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,219 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BorgWarner by 23.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,628,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $278,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,503 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 20.2% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,979,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $128,308,000 after purchasing an additional 669,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,410,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,576,000 after buying an additional 652,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

