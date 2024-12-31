Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Sells 10,107 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,553 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 10,107 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 3.3% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $31,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 900.0% during the second quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 290 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $137.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.63.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $15,326,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,255,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,159,895.37. The trade was a 1.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,764. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,351,886 shares of company stock worth $176,825,650. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.15.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

