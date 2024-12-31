Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.31 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 5.19 ($0.07). Braveheart Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 4.81 ($0.06), with a volume of 68,577 shares trading hands.

Braveheart Investment Group Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.06 million, a P/E ratio of -43.69 and a beta of -0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 17.75 and a quick ratio of 18.07.

Insider Activity at Braveheart Investment Group

In other news, insider Trevor Brown bought 2,595,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £103,828.04 ($130,273.58). Insiders purchased 3,120,701 shares of company stock worth $12,582,804 in the last ninety days. 31.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Braveheart Investment Group Company Profile

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in loan, mezzanine, seed/startup, early venture, late stage, emerging growth, turnaround, distress situations, buyout in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in materials, industrials, commercial and professional services, consumer discretionary, consumer services, consumer staples, health care, financials, information technology, communication services, media, engineering services, sporting goods and services, biotechnology, internet software, digital, and entertainment.

