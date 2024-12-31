British Land (LON:BLND) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 407.85 ($5.12) and traded as low as GBX 353.60 ($4.44). British Land shares last traded at GBX 355.70 ($4.46), with a volume of 2,070,089 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 500 ($6.27) to GBX 480 ($6.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 448.33 ($5.63).

British Land Stock Performance

British Land Increases Dividend

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 385.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 407.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -335.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a GBX 12.24 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from British Land’s previous dividend of $10.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th.

Insider Transactions at British Land

In other British Land news, insider Mark Aedy purchased 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 436 ($5.47) per share, for a total transaction of £9,243.20 ($11,597.49). Also, insider David Walker acquired 9,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 355 ($4.45) per share, with a total value of £33,891.85 ($42,524.28). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,742 shares of company stock worth $4,343,420. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

Further Reading

