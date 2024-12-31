Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,300 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the November 30th total of 159,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadwind

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Broadwind by 65.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 33,064 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Broadwind by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 150,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 31,792 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Broadwind by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 29,653 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Broadwind by 52.7% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 81,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 28,021 shares during the last quarter. 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadwind Stock Performance

Broadwind stock opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. Broadwind has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $44.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

